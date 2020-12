Former Tipperary Goalkeeper Darren Gleeson has managed Antrim to Joe McDonagh Cup glory.

The Saffrons beat Kerry in the final in Croke Park on a scoreline of 22 points to 1-17.

Gleeson, who’s clubmates with Tipperary manager Liam Sheedy, took over Antrim in September of last year.

Antrim will now play in next year’s Leinster senior hurling championship.