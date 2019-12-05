Former Kilkenny great predicts a Ballyhale – Borrisoleigh final

Former Kilkenny defender Kieran Joyce is tipping Borrisoleigh to reach the All Ireland club final.

However he is backing Ballyhale Shamrocks to retain their hurling crown.

The four-time All-Ireland winner pointed to the strength of the Kilkenny clubs squad and particularly the strength in the spine of their team as his reason for making them favourites.

Shamrocks won their second provincial crown in a row last Sunday beating Saint Mullins of Carlow.

They face Derry’s Slaughtneil in the All-Ireland Semi-Final in January.

Speaking to the AIB GAA podcast, Joyce predicted a Ballyhale – Borrisoleigh final.