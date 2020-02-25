Former Kilfeacle rugby player debuted for Munster and credited local start

Former Kilfeacle rugby player Jake Flannery made his debut for Munster at the weekend.

The out-half replaced Darren Sweetnam in the second half of the PRO 14 game with Zebre.

Speaking to Tipp FM, Flannery was full of praise for the club where he learned his trade.

He said when he was playing underage at Kilfeacle, his father was coach and his whole family played for them, so they have had a big influence on his career.

Flannery said the club are doing really well at the moment, having won the junior cup and he singled out players, such as captain Bryan McLaughlin and Willie Staunton.

Listen to a snippet here;