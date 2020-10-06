Floyd: Clubs and individuals have to take responsibility

The secretary of the Tipperary County Board says the GAA have done all they can to control the behaviour of players and supporters.

It comes as the association has decided to call a halt to all club games due to the Covid-19 pandemic.

Clubs will still be able to train while inter-county games will go ahead as planned albeit without supporters in the grounds.

County Board secretary Tim Floyd spoke to Fran Curry on Tipp Today earlier.

“We can only control it up to a certain level.”

“Once they leave the pitches – and I know we’ve seen some on pitch scenes but that’s a lot of exuberance from teams winning their first title or winning a title for a first time in a while.”

“What happens when they leave the pitch we can’t really control that and it’s really up to individuals and up to clubs themselves to organise properly. Now there have been failings but I would have to say once lockdown completed – we’re open 10 or 12 weeks with GAA matches – and there have been very little incidents only in the last couple of weeks.”