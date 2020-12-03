Fixtures set for Tipperary minor teams

The Tipperary minor hurlers and footballers have been given dates for their respective championship meetings.

The hurlers are up first as they play Waterford at 1 o clock on Saturday December 12th.

That game takes place in Páirc Uí Rinn and is a Munster semi-final.

Later the same day at 5 o clock, the minor footballers take on Clare in Semple Stadium.

That game is a Munster quarter-final, with the winner playing the winners of Limerick and Waterford in a Munster semi-final.

The Munster final in both hurling and football will be played before Christmas.

The Tipperary under-20 hurling team is due to play Waterford in a Munster Semi-final, with a date for that fixture yet to be finalised.