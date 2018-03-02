Fixture headache following sporting cancellations

It’s a white out for sports fixtures across the County this weekend with all scheduled games now cancelled.

Tipp’s National Hurling and Football League double header at Semple Stadium on Sunday is among the many sporting fixtures hit by the weather.

All Tipperary County Hurling League games fixed for this weekend have been postponed – these will be rescheduled by County CCC next Monday night.





All local soccer and rugby fixtures are also cancelled.

Tipp FM Sports Editor Stephen Gleeson says while this weekend is a write off, next weekend will prove busy as games will need to be played.