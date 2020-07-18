First day of Tipperary Club Football Championships sees senior wins for Moycarkey Borris and Loughmore Castleiney

Moycarkey Borris stepped up to the mark last night with a one point victory over Eire Og Annacarthy in the first round of the county football championship at Clonoulty.

The Shellys were in superb form as Rhys hit four points while Kyle contributed three against the West Tipp side.

James Dillion and Kevin Hayes goals proved vital as the Mid Tipp team ran out 2-9 to 0-14 winners.

The Moycarkey Borris manager, Dermot Maher, gave his reaction to Tipp FM Sport at the full time whistle:

“It was a great performance, yes. It’s not like we had an awful lot done on it but the one thing this team has is that they’ve won U-12, U-14, Féile, U-16A football titles in Tipperary.

“So there’s 8 or 9 of them coming from 16A football team. We have 3 or 4 county minors on the team.

“The one thing about them is that they’re able to play the game.

“They have great hands, good feet and are very fit.”

In the other senior game, Loughmore Castleiney were comfortable 1-16 to 1-6 winners over Ballyporeen in Cahir.

Here are the results from the night’s other games:

North Tipp Minor A G1

Fri, 17 Jul, Venue: Saint Michaels Park Toomevara, Kilruane MacDonaghs 2-9 Ballina 4-28

North Tipp Minor A G2

Fri, 17 Jul, Venue: Puckane, Nenagh �ire �g 3-10 Lorrha/Rovers 5-15

Thurles Credit Union Mid Minor A Hurling 2020

Fri, 17 Jul, Venue: Templemore, JK Brackens Og 3-15 Holycross/Ballycahill 1-11

North Tipp Minor B G1

Fri, 17 Jul, Venue: Borrisokane, Borrisokane 2-16 Newport 0-7

North Tipp Minor B G2

Fri, 17 Jul, Venue: Dolla, Silvermines 1-14 Templederry Kenyons 1-15