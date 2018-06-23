Final Tipp prep ahead of Wexford Camogie clash

The Tipperary senior camogie team are aiming to continue their good fortune in the second game of the All Ireland Championship this evening.

Two weeks ago Bill Mullaney’s side convincingly overcame Meath, and a win this evening at Innovate Wexford Park would see them in a promising spot on the table.

Tipp last met Wexford in the league campaign this year, where they came off the worse by a single point, while the Yellowbellies also beat the Premier in the All Ireland round robins eries last year 2-12 to 2-7.

Tipp player Roisin Cahill says it’ll be a tough challenge but one the ladies are relishing…

Throw in is at 5pm this evening, and we’ll have live updates here on Tipp FM

Meanwhile, at the earlier time of 3pm, Tipperary travel to Athenry to take on Galway in the Intermediate championship.

We’ll also have live updates.