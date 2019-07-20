Faugheen 50 racing this weekend

Some of the countries top motorcycle racers will take to the roads of Tipperary this weekend.

The annual Faugheen 50 will take place just outside Carrick on Suir today and tomorrow.

Speeds approaching 180 miles per hour will be reached on the 2.2 mile closed road circuit which passes through the village of Faugheen near Carrick on Suir.

Some of the top bike racers on the island of Ireland will be competing in classes ranging from 125 to 1,000cc.

They include Mullingar’s Derek McGee, Wicklow’s Derek Sheils and Michael Sweeney from Skerries.

Gary Dunlop – son of the legendary Joey – will be in action fresh from his win in the 125/Moto3 race in Skerries.

Spectators can also look forward to the thundering sound of the Classic bikes which will be competing over the weekend.

Roads close at 8am each day with practice and qualifying today and racing from 11 on Sunday.