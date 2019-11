Yesterday’s Seamus O’Riain Cup final was a humdinger in Semple Stadium.

A goal from a free by Lyndon Fairbrother in injury time clinched the title for JK Brackens by just a single point.

It was heartbreak for Holycross Ballycahill who looked to have victory in their grasp.

Brackens manager Paudie Bourke says they have a great combination of youth and experience which he hopes will stand to them in the years ahead.