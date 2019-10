Excitement is building ahead of Sunday’s County Senior Hurling semi-finals.

Kilruane MacDonaghs and Borrisoleigh go head to head at 3.30pm on Sunday in Semple Stadium.

The double-header opens with the clash of Nenagh Éire Óg and Kiladangan at 1.45.

Here’s Tipp FM’s Stephen Gleeson.

The game will be live here on Tipp FM in association with Arrabawn Home Value, Tyone Mill, Nenagh.