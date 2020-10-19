Elite sport set to continue even under new restrictions

Elite sport is set to continue under new restrictions being discussed by the government.

The Tánaiste, Leo Varadkar, had claimed last week that a move to level-5 restrictions would spell the end for this year’s All Ireland Championships.

However, sport at the top level will be untouched by the measures set to be confirmed tonight.

This evening, Tipperary’s Under-20 hurlers face Clare at 7.30pm and we’ll have full live commentary with thanks to Jim Strang and Sons, Kilsheelan, Clonmel.

The Premier County’s senior All-Ireland Championship campaigns are due to get underway in less than a fortnight’s time, on the weekend of the 31st October/1st November.