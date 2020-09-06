Drom and Kiladangan look to join Loughmore in this years Tipperary SHC final

Loughmore-Castleiney are the first team through to this years final of the county senior hurling championship.

They beat Nenagh Eire Og yesterday evening in the semi-final in Semple Stadium on a scoreline of 1-22 to 1-12.

Speaking to Tipp FM after the game, Loughmore manager Frankie McGrath was happy with the win but suggests they still have a lot to improve on:

“We’re thrilled to be in the final, I’ll make no bones about it. We’ve been six years trying to get back to that stage and we’re after beating a couple of serious teams over the last few weeks.

My initial reaction is just absolutely delighted to be in the final and we know we have a few bits to improve on, the last quarter there we wouldn’t have been terribly happy with but look, there’s room for improvement.

We’ll be back in a couple of weeks time and hopefully we give a really good account of ourselves.”

Drom and Inch and Kiladangan will be looking to join Loughmore in this years county final today.

They square off in their county senior hurling semi-final at half 5 this evening in Semple stadium.

The teams met in the group stage this year where Kiladangan ran out 9 point winners over the mid-side.

Speaking ahead of today’s game, Drom Chairman John Egan is well aware of the task at hand:

“We’ve no illusions at all at the seriousness of the challenge that’s facing us. We’ll relish that challenge, getting bet by 9 points the last day is a big hill to climb for us now but we’re happy that our team hurled well the last day.

We’re up for the challenge and we look forward to it.”

We’ll have live commentary of that game with thanks to Martin O’Dwyer, Family Butchers, at Friar St, Cashel.

We’ll also have live commentary of the Seamus O’Riain semi-final today.

That’s at half 1 in Semple stadium where Killenaule go up against Lorrha, with the winners going on to face Mullinahone in the final.

There’s also a pair of minor hurling county finals taking place today.

In the Minor A final, Cashel King Cormacs meet Thurles Sarsfields in Holycross at 12 o clock.

At the same time in Dundrum, Arravale Rovers play Moycarkey-Borris in the Minor B final.

In football, there’s 4 teams fighting for survival in the county senior football championship today.

Both relegation semi-finals throw-in at 2 o clock and see Aherlow face Ardfinan in New Inn and Eire Og Annacarty play Galtee Rovers in Sean Treacy Park.

There’s also one relegation semi-final taking place today in the Intermediate football championship.

That’s at half past 5 in Cahir where Cashel King Cormacs go up against Father Sheehys.

In camogie, the finalists for this years county senior camogie final will be decided in The Ragg today.

The first semi-final throws in at 12 o clock and sees county champions Drom and Inch continue their title defence.

They’re up against Cashel.

Then at 4 o clock, it’s a repeat of the 2018 county final between Burgess/Duharra and Clonoulty/Rossmore in the other semi-final.