Drom & Inch in Provincial semi final action today

Having halted Burgess Duharra’s quest for eight county senior titles in a row Drom & Inch are in Munster club action this afternoon.

They travel to Glanmire in Cork to take on Sarsfields in the provincial semi-final.

Throw-in for this one is at 1pm.

Meanwhile, all roads led to Mallow yesterday as Tipperary clubs were involved in two Ladies Football Munster finals.

First up was Galtee Rovers as they went up against Donoughmore in the Junior decider. At the final whistle it was Donougmore 1-12 Galtee Rovers 0-8.

Inch Rover are Munster Intermediate champions after defeating Templemore 0-12 to 0-2.