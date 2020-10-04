Drom and Inch through to Munster Senior Camogie Final

Drom and Inch are through to the Munster Senior Final.

Despite the wind and the rain, they managed to see off the challenge of Killeedy to clinch the victory this afternoon.

Speaking to Tipp FM Sport, Drom and Inch’s Geraldine Kinane says they’re over the moon:

“Absolutely. It was a huge win here. Drom had the advantage of the wind here in the first half.

“We led by five points at half-time – 1-4 to 2 points – but we all wondered here if that was going to be enough of a lead.

“There was such a massive wind here and Killeedy fought fierce hard in the second half and dominated for many parts.

“But the Drom and Inch half-back line, led by Aoife McGrath, Mairéad Eviston and Niamh Treacy were superb throughout and in the end, Michelle Woodlock came off the bench and scored to see the win out for Drom and Inch.”

The final scoreline was Drom and Inch 1-8, Killeedy 8 points.

Clare champions, Inagh-Kilnamona now await Drom in the provincial final next weekend.