Drom and Inch march on to camogie final as Thurles and Arravale win minor honours

Drom and Inch are back in county senior camogie final.

Last year’s champions defeated Cashel on a scoreline of 2-19 to 2-12 in The Ragg today.

They will go onto the final to play the winners of Burgess/Duharra and Clonoulty/Rossmore.

That semi-final throws in today at 4 o clock in The Ragg.

Thurles Sarsfields are county minor A hurling champions.

They beat Cashel King Cormacs by 10 points in today’s final on a scoreline of 1-20 to 13 points.

In the minor B final, one point was all Arravale Rovers had to spare over Moycarkey-Borris in Dundrum.

The final score there was Arravale Rovers 1-17 to Moycarkey’s 19 points.