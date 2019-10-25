Drom & Inch gearing up for this Sunday’s semi-final

Following their victory in the County Senior Camogie final last weekend Drom & Inch are turning their attention to the Munster Championship.
The mid-Tipp side put an end to Burgess Duharra’s hopes of 8 consecutive County titles at the Ragg last Sunday.
Next up are Cork champions Sarsfields in the Munster semi-final.
Manager Pat Ryan says they were in a positive mood going into the county final but admits they’ll face an equally tough challenge next Sunday.
Throw-in on Sunday is at 1 o’clock in Glanmire.