Drom and Inch and Clonoulty-Rossmore to do battle in Tipp Senior Camogie Final today

Drom-Inch are looking to cement their authority in the county by winning back-to-back county Senior Camogie titles,

But they will face a stern test from Clonoulty Rossmore this afternoon in the decider at the Ragg.

Both sides faced off in the group stages of the Championship, with Drom emerging eight point winners.

However, Clonoulty enter the final on the back of an impressive victory over Burgess-Duharra in the semi finals.

We’ll have live updates here on Tipp FM from the Ragg from 3.30.

Cáit Devane has made most of the headlines for Clonoulty in recent weeks, but Nenagh Guardian camogie writer Enda Treacy says there’s quality across the field:

“It’s easy to say that Cáit is a linch-pin of the forward line there but they’re all contributing. Eimear Burke came up with a big score towards the end of the Burgess game when Burgess were really coming back at them and they needed that to settle them down in the last five minutes.

“So it’s not all on Cáit’s shoulders now. She’s a big player for them but I think the overall team performance is excellent and it’s going to be a big monkey off their back rather than having to face into Burgess in a county final. And after beating them in the semi-final they’ll be full of confidence.”