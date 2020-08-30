Draws made for Tipperary senior hurling and Seamus O Riain semi-finals

The draws have been made for the Tipperary Senior Club Hurling Championship semi-finals.

Loughmore/Castleiney will face Nenagh Eire Og at 5.30pm next Saturday (5th Sept).

Kiladangan will go up against Drom and Inch at 5.30pm on Sunday (6th Sept).

In the Seamus O Riain Cup semi-finals, Mullinahone will face Newport at 1.30pm on Saturday and Lorrha will take on Killenaule on Sunday at 1.30pm.

You can tune into Tipp FM’s ‘Extra Time’ for more on these draws and all this weekend’s action on Monday evening from 7pm-8pm.

