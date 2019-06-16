Dramatic ending for Tipperary Camogie All Ireland Championship

Both Tipp’s senior and intermediate camogie teams were in action in a dramatic double header at the Ragg last night.



Tipperary and Waterford will have to face each other again in the All Ireland Senior Camogie Championship after the game was abandoned when Nicole Walsh sustained a neck injury.

Due to the nature of the incident the game was called off for player safety. The Tipperary and Borrisileigh forward was then airlifted to hospital.

With 11 minutes to go Waterford were ahead 1-15 to 0-14. The date for the rescheduled match has yet to be announced.

Meanwhile, at full time in the Intermediate stage Tipp drew with Down 2-14 a piece.