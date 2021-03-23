Dorothy Wall included in Ireland squad ahead of April Six Nations

Fethard’s Dorothy Wall is included in a squad of 35 for the upcoming Six Nations.

The national women’s side will start their campaign away to Wales on April 10th before hosting France the following weekend.

The shortened tournament concludes with a final round of games on April 24th determined by results over the first two rounds.

Five uncapped players are named in the Irish Squad, all of whom have been capped for the national 7s side.

Kerry’s Ciara Griffin will captain the squad over the next month.