Coghlan: Dorothy Wall can “inspire” the next generation of women’s rugby players

Fethard’s Dorothy Wall can inspire the next generation of women’s rugby players.

That’s according to 2013 Grand Slam winning captain Fiona Coghlan.

Wall starts for Ireland this afternoon against France at 2.15pm while fellow Tipperary native Amee-Leigh Murphy Crowe is set to make her debut if she features off the bench.

Speaking at the launch of the Guinness ‘Never Settle’ campaign Coghlan believes players like Wall and Beibhinn Parsons’ ability to inspire can only happen if there is a conscious effort from all involved to increase the visibility of the women’s game in Ireland:

“There’s going to have to be a conscious effort by everyone involved to do something and make the difference and be that difference and not settle for anything less than the best, it’s what we should be looking for.

“I hope that young girls that are starting off their rugby journey now at mini’s can see the likes of Beibhinn Parsons and Dorothy Wall and can continue on following them and their journey as players and then those kids can then have their own pathway and their own journey.”