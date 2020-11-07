“They don’t come around too often” – Declan Browne on Tipperary vs Limerick

The Tipperary footballers are in Munster Semi-final action today.

They play Limerick in the Gaelic Grounds at quarter past 1.

A win for Tipp would see them reach the Munster Final for the first time since 2016.

Football legend Declan Browne is hopeful that Tipperary can do enough to get over the line against Limerick this afternoon:

“We’ve got the kick in the backside from last year and I know Tom (McGlinchey) said they won’t be using it as a motivation but it will still be in the back a lot of those player’s minds that that just wasn’t good enough.

So, to be caught two years in a row would be a disaster.

The prize at the end of this, like for Tipp football to get into a Munster final would be incredible.

They don’t come around too often.”

We'll have live commentary here on Tipp FM.

