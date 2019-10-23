Donagh Maher has annouced his retirment from representing Tipperary at the Top Level.

He announced the news last night by saying After six years of representing Tipperary at the top level, I announce my retirement from the Tipperary Senior Hurling team, as the time has come for me to move onto the next chapter of my life. It was a huge privilege to play with Tipperary at all levels and one I thoroughly enjoyed.

Tipperary senior hurling manager, Liam Sheedy, said Donagh Maher has been a terrific servant to Tipperary hurling and his application at all times was exemplary.