Disappointment for TS&DL sides in FAI Junior Cup

Both TS&DL sides St Michael’s and Cashel Town have exited the FAI Junior Cup at the 6th round stage.

Cashel Town lost to Gorey Rangers in Wexford 4-0, while St Michael’s lost 2-1 after extra time to Greencastle in Donegal.

The defending champions trailed 1 nil at half time, but a David Slattery back post finish drew them level. However, a goal with just two minutes remaining in extra time sealed the win for Greencastle.

Noel Byrne reports.

In the TSDL Premier League, Clonmel Town were comfortable winners over Two Mile Borris this afternoon winning by 10 goals to nil. Evan McGuire scored five while Craig Guiry got two. Rhys O’Regan, Graham Guiry and Dylan Walsh were also on the scoresheet.

Peake Villa beat Clonmel Celtic five nil in the other noon kick off.

In the 2.30pm games, Bansha Celtic beat Cahir Park 4-2 and Glengoole Utd beat Vee Rovers 2 nil.

In North Tipp, Killavilla beat Moneygall two nil in the Tipperary Cup. Paul Kirwin and Denis Moroney scored the goals there.