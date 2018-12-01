Disappointment for Thurles CBS in All Ireland Final

Thurles CBS junior hurlers went down this afternoon to the Presentation school Athenry in the Niall McInerney Post Primary Schools All Ireland hurling final.

The Galway side went ahead early in the game pushing 0-12 to 0-5 clear by the half time break.

The Dean Ryan cup winning side from Munster, coached by Clonoulty Rossmore county winning manager John Devane, fought hard to get back into the game against a strong physical Presentation side.

The second half however saw the West of Ireland side extend their lead with the Athenry school defeating Thurles CBS on a scoreline of 3-18 to 0-9.