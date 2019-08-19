Differing views of controversial sending off

One of the talking points of the game was the sending off of Richie Hogan late in the first half.

Tipp were on top, when Cathal Barrett was caught with a head-high challenge from the Kilkenny man.

Kilkenny fans at the game felt aggrieved at the decision, however most fans at home and at the game sided with the referee.

Brian Cody gave his thoughts on the sending off incident after the game.

Meanwhile Cathal Barrett says he has sympathy with Kilkenny forward Richie Hogan after his sending off.

Barrett says it’s unfortunate for Hogan.