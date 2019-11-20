Details of Munster Club Senior Football Championship final announced

The date and venue for the Munster Club Senior Football Championship Final have both been set.

Clonmel Commercials will face Cork’s Nemo Rangers on Sunday December 1st at 2pm in Fraher Field Dungarvan.

Clonmel Commercials celebrated a hard earned victory this week, after they beat off stiff competition from Miltown Malbay on the Clare team’s home soil.

Selector for the team, Martin Quinlivan, spoke to Ronan Quirke on Extra Time earlier this week and told of how they had a slow start, but things turned around before the final whistle.