Delaney Cup and NTDL continue today

Both the Joe Delaney Cup semi finals take place this afternoon.

Clerihan meet Cahir Park, and Ballymackey play Cullen Lattin.

Both games kick off at 2:30pm.

Then in the Clonmel Credit Union Tipperary Cup semi final Clonmel Town face St Michael’s B, with kick off at 6pm.

NTDL

The north Tipperary district league soccer season is about to get underway for a new season with a move to summer soccer.

Previously the NTDL started in Autumn and finished up in late spring but the move to summer football will mean more evening games and firmer pitches for clubs across the region to play on.

The season spanned near 40 weeks last season due to climate change related postponements and waterlogged pitches so the move to summer matches is expected to to provide an increase in playing numbers across north Tipp clubs.

Speaking on last nights Across the Line show here on Tipp FM, well known Clodiagh Rangers defender John Ryan (Nippy) said its a hugely positive move for soccer in north Tipp