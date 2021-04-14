Deirdre Hughes v Colman Kennedy in Tipperary’s Greatest Sporting Moment

Today’s focus in the search for Tipperary’s Greatest Sporting moment relates to two of the great goals that have lit up Croke Park.

Colman Kennedys goal for the Tipp minors against Dublin in the All-Ireland final of 2011 is up against Deirdre Hughes from the famed Toomevara club who produced a match winner of her own in an All-Ireland final against Cork in 2003.

Fergal McDonnell is the new Vice chairman of the Tipperary football board, JK Brackens clubman and was Tipperary selector on day of Colman Kennedy’s goal.

“My initial thought was that he had hit the side netting.”

“As the play unfolded and I saw Colman on the 21 getting the ball I thought – ‘put it over the bar and we’re a point behind coming into the last few minutes’ – he had the shot and my first reaction was he hit the side netting and I put my head in my hands. It was the crowd’s reaction that I copped that it’s in the back of the net.”

“Two different emotions in the space of a few seconds but the goal itself was just outstanding.”

On Deirdre Hughes 2003 camogie goal former Tipp camogie Chairperson Bridget Bourke, said the goal turned the game on its head.

“It was nip & tuck – Cork were maybe a couple of points ahead at half time. It was one of those tense games that you don’t know what way it’s going to go.”

“Deirdre Hughes was on around the 30 mark and she took a pass and she just rattled the back of the net.”

“It was like the team were injected – in my opinion the winning of the match and the turning point. And you’d feel it even coming up from the field.”

“Emer McDonald tagged on four points after that and they went six points ahead and they held that six point lead.”

