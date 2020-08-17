Defending champions Borrisileigh into the last 8 of Tipperary SHC

Defending champions Borrisileigh earned their place in the last eight of the County Senior Hurling Championship with a 7 point win over Upperchurch Drombane last night. They ran out 1-20 to 2-10 winners in Semple Stadium.

As a result, they top Group 4 with Toomevara going through as runners-up after beating Burgess 3-19 to 1-15.

Borrisileigh manager Johnny Kelly admits it was a tough battle and not the ideal start for them.

“Early on it was a really close contest. Some very physical hits, a lot of heavy challenges went in their today so we’re happy to come out of it at the end.

It took us a while to settle and get into our rhythm, they got a goal right at the start of the game and again after half-time they got a couple of scores so we are very happy with how it ended up and we’re just delighted to be back in a quarter-final.”