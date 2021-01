Tipperary LGFA have confirmed who will join Declan Carr’s management team for the Ladies senior football team, pending ratification.

Paul Creed will join Carr as coach, while Sarah Jane Darmody and Clare Lambert will be selectors.

Strength and conditioning duties will be overseen by Paddy Lowry and Colm Bonnar.

The management team is set to be ratified at next Monday’s county board meeting.