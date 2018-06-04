Decision due on proposed expansion of Carrick United

A decision is due this week on plans to expand facilities at a well known sports club in Carrick on Suir.

Carrick United F.C. lodged proposals in early March for a spectator stand at their main pitch on the Coolnamuck Road in Carrickbeg.

They are also seeking planning permission for a new floodlit training pitch.

The club – which was founded in 1968 – plays in the Waterford League.

Following the submission of further information last month a decision is due from Tipperary County Council on Thursday next.