Day two of Tipperary Senior Club Football Championship comes to a close

All three of today’s three senior Tipperary club football championship games have now come to a conclusion.

In the first game, Moyne Templetouhy saw off the challenge of Ardfinnan with just one point to spare.

They came back after being behind earlier in the game to clinch a last-gasp point making it 10 points to 9.

In the second game, despite an early goal, it wasn’t enough for Killenaule to defeat Galtee Rovers.

Galtee came out winners on a 15 points to 1-7 scoreline in Golden.

The final senior game of the day got underway at 4.30pm in New Inn between Upperchurch Drombane and Kilsheelan.

Kilsheelan ran out winners with four points to spare, after moving up a gear in the closing stages.

The final score was Kilsheelan 13 points, Upperchurch Drumbane 1-6.