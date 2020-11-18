David Power’s Tipperary footballers gearing up for exciting Munster final against Cork

You can watch Stephen Gleeson’s full interview with David Power at the end of this article.

David Power says his Tipperary side are expecting an exciting contest against Cork in this weekend’s Munster Final.

The manager says they know what they’re up against and it’s going to be a hard fight.

Cork also have home advantage with the game taking place in Páirc Uí Chaoimh on Sunday.

But speaking to Tipp FM Sport, David says Tipp are well up for it:

“I actually think it’ll be a great football final. I think if it’s anything like the league match in February, we’re in for a great game.

“I think both teams won’t fear each other. We have huge respect for Cork. Like, they bet Kerry there last weekend. Kerry were probably second favourites to win the All-Ireland.

“So for Cork to beat Kerry, it’s a huge step forward for them. They have some quality players.

“But look, if we can get a performance, I think we’ll be there on the day.”

Continuing, David also said there’s a lot of excitement among fans ahead of the game:

“It’s over the last two or three weeks I’m noticing that actually people are buzzing because they have something to talk about.

“And I know there’s a great buzz – especially in the town of Clonmel where I’m working. There’s a lot of people stopping me and they’re really excited. And you know, I think we have to use that positivity in the right way as well.

“We can’t get too caught up in the whole emotion of it. So I think if we can use it in the right way, we’ve got a great chance.”

