David Power is targeting a second win of the league campaign

Tipperary senior footballers travel to Derry this Sunday for round 3 of the National Football League.

The Premier County are unbeaten in the league to date having secured 3 points from their opening two games.

Manager David Power is targeting a second win of the campaign this weekend and says 5 points at this stage would leave his side in a healthy position.

Tipp FM will bring live updates of Derry and Tipperary from Owenbeg at 1pm this Sunday, in association with John Kennedy Motors, Main Toyota dealers Clonmel.