David Power to announce Tipperary team tonight

The Tipperary senior football team to play Limerick will be named this evening.

David Power’s men will be looking to reach a Munster final if they can overcome the Treaty on Saturday afternoon.

The match will be Tipperary’s fourth game in 20 days and midfielder Steven O’Brien is likely to miss out, after suffering a hamstring injury against Clare.

However, Bill Maher, who scored a goal last weekend, looks set to return after he picked up a knock in the game.

The team is scheduled to be announced at 9pm tonight.

We’ll have live commentary of the game on Saturday here on Tipp FM with thanks to Casey Tiles and Wooden Floors, Business Park, Cahir.