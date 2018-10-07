Dan Breen Cup Semi Final preview: Toomevara v Clonoulty Rossmore

Toomevara take on Clonoulty Rossmore in the first of this weekend’s County Senior Hurling semi finals.

The newly promoted North Tipp side face the current West Champions in Semple Stadium at 2pm.

Kiladangan’s Seamus Gleeson previews that game for Tipp FM Sport….

Throw in on Sunday is at 2pm in Semple Stadium – it will be followed at 3.30 by the clash of reigning champions Thurles Sarsfields and Nenagh Éire Óg.

