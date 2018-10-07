Dan Breen Cup Semi Final preview: Sars v Nenagh

Reigning county champions Thurles Sarsfields face Nenagh Eire Og in the second of the two county senior hurling semi finals today.

Sars go into the game as favourites, but Nenagh will be hoping they can overcome the Mid Tipp side aiming for 5 in a row.

Kiladangan’s Seamus Gleeson previews that game for Tipp FM Sport….

Sars and Nenagh throw-in at 3.30 on Sunday following the opening semi-final between Toomevara and Clonoulty Rossmore at 2.

Tipp FM’s live coverage of this Sundays County semi finals comes in association with the Husqvarna Centre at Arrabawn, Tyone Mill, Nenagh.