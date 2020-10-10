West-East-West cycling record attempt underway

An attempt is being made to set a record from Ireland’s most westerly point to its most easterly and back.

The route being taken by ultra-distance cyclist Joe Barr takes in south Tipperary.

The 58 year old is traveling from Slea Head on the Dingle Peninsula to Wicklow Lighthouse passing by Cahir, Clonmel and Carrick on Suir on both the outward and return journey.

He aims to cover the 768 kilometres in under 27 hours and break three World Ultra-Cycling Association records along the way.

The attempt is in the Elite Sports category and so I exempt from current Covid-19 restrictions.

You can track Joe’s attempt here