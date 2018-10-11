“Two out of three ain’t bad” for Bennett

Sam Bennett has extended his lead in the Tour of Turkey.

The Carrick on Suir man made it 2 wins from 3 stages by crossing the line first after the 137 kilometre trek to Marmaris where he also won last year.

He stayed in the bunch on the final climb to contest the sprint where he pipped Max Richeze of Quickstep for the honours.

The time bonus sees the Bora Hansgrohe rider extend his overall lead to 10 seconds while he also retains his hold on the Points Classification.

He will be under pressure to hold onto the leader’s turquoise jersey tomorrow as the stage has a mountain finish.