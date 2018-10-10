Turkish delight for Bennett

Carrick on Suir’s Sam Bennett has made it to the top of the podium on the second stage of the Tour of Turkey.

The Bora-hansgrohe fast-man proved quickest in the sprint for top honours on today’s stage of the World Tour event having finished second yesterday.

Colombian Alvaro Jose Hodeg Chagui, who rides for the Quick-Step Floors team, came in second, while Simone Consonni, a Italian cyclist riding for the UAE-Team Emirates, was third in the race.

Bennett won 4 stages at the Tour of Turkey last year.

His win today also puts him into the overall race lead as well as taking over the Points classification.

The race ends on Sunday.