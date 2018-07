Some of the top cyclists in the country will descend on North Tipperary today.

Four races in all are being promoted by North Tipp Wheelers – based on a 40 kilometre loop which starts and finishes in Cloughjordan.

The circuit takes in Cloughjordan to Kilruane, Lisbunny, Toomevara and Moneygall before returning to Cloughjordan.

The Elite rider will cover three laps, the A4’s take in 2 while the women face 1 lap of the circuit.

The action gets underway at midday.