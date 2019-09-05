Top class cycling hits the south-east

Ireland’s premier women’s stage race continues today with Stage 2 finishing near Carrick on Suir.

The riders in Rás na mBan are due onto the 20 kilometre finishing circuit in Piltown shortly having left Kilkenny this morning on an 89 kilometre stage.

There have been a number of crashes on todays stage involving large numbers each time.

With less than 60 kilometres to go the peleton is down to about 40 riders.

21 teams of 5 riders are competing in this years event with Team GB’s Josie Knight taking the win on yesterdays opening stage.