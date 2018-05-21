Tipperary plays host to Rás Tailteann stage end

Stage 2 of the 8 day race takes the riders from Athlone to Tipperary Town covering almost 150 kilometres.

The leaders Yellow Jersey will be worn by Switzerland’s Cyrille Thiery following his win in yesterdays opening stage.

The category three climbs at Dolla after 88 kilometres and Silvermines at 92 kilometres will be followed by a flat, fast run in to the finish.

There are two Tipperary teams in this years Rás – Collins Cycle Centre and Panduit Carrick Wheelers.

The race leaves Athlone at 11am with the riders due in Cloughjordan anytime from 12.15 on, Nenagh at 12.35, Dolla at 12.45, Hollyford around 1.20, Cappawhite from 1.35 on with the finish on Tipp Town’s Main Street expected after 2pm.