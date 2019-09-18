Tipperary Paracyclist targets Tokyo Olympics

Tipperary Paracyclist Peter Ryan says he hopes to qualify for the Tokyo Olympics in 2020, as it might be his last year cycling.

He, and his pilot Sean Hahessy from Carrick on Suir, both have packed timetables this year – with Ryan becoming a County Councillor and Hahessy joining the guards.

The pair finished 11th overall in the World Paracycling Championships last weekend – however Peter has admitted he was disappointed with the result.

The Drombane man says the pair have now set their sights on Tokyo next year, which is likely to be his last year in the saddle.