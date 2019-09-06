Tipp pair to represent Ireland at Paracycling World Championships

The Tipperary duo of Peter Ryan and Sean Hahessy have been selected on the Irish team to compete in the Paracycling Road World Championships in the Netherlands.

The tandem pair are no strangers to international competition having worn the Irish jersey at a number of events across the globe including the 2016 Paralympics in Rio.

Just over a year ago they became the first tandem crew to complete the gruelling Race Around Ireland.

Peter – who hails from Upperchurch/Drombane – was elected to Tipperary County Council this year while Carrick on Suir native Sean is a new recruit at the Garda College.

They head to the Netherlands on Tuesday next with the time trial on Thursday and the road race on Saturday.

Peter says it took a while to get back into training after the local elections in May.