Carrick on Suir’s Patrick O’Loughlin has maintained his hold on the virtual “Yellow Jersey” in the Velotec Spring Classic over the weekend.

Having won the opening round of the series in the Carrick Wheelers Bobby Power Memorial the teenager backed it up with another victory yesterday.

Patrick was first home in the online Rás Carlow with nearly 3 seconds to spare over his nearest challenger.

The remaining virtual races will be promoted by Drogheda Wheelers, Gorey CC and Spellman Dublin Port.