Carrick on Suir’s Sam Bennett has extended his lead in the race for the green jersey, with just four stages remaining on the Tour de France.

He got the better of Peter Sagan on today’s intermediate sprint to move 47-points clear.

The stage was won by Miguel-Angel Lopez, who ends the day third on general classification.

Primoz Roglic has extended his lead in yellow to 57-seconds over Tadej Pogacar.