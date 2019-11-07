Sam Bennett and Bora – Hansgrohe officially part ways

The Carrick on Suir rider has been linked with a switch to Deceuninck Quick Step for some time but Bora had been trying to block the move claiming he had already agreed to a new contract with them.

The former Carrick Wheelers clubman has had one of his best seasons ever with stage wins at the Tour of Spain, Paris – Nice and the Tour of Turkey among others as well as winning the Irish national championships.

However Bora opted not to select the 29 year old sprinter for this years Giro d’Italia or Tour de France.

The German team has today released a statement saying that after a six year partnership they have accepted Bennett’s wish to leave and continue his journey with another team.